Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $154.66 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

