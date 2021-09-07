Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Bank worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in National Bank by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in National Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

