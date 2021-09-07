Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 696,713 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

