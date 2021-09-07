Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

OCFT opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

