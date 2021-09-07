Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSY stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

