Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.46.

LULU stock opened at $388.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.60.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

