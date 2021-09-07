Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

