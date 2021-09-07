Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 200,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 101,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

