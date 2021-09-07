Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $628,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

