Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $1.45 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Shares of DASH opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,985,180. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

