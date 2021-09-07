Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,501 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,544,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

