Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

