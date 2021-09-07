Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 840 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

