Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Lyft worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

