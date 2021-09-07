Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Lyft worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
