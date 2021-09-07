Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

