Magnetar Financial LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $189,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

