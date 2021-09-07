Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after acquiring an additional 799,220 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,224,000 after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

