Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,817,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCVC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

