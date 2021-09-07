Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $397,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PTC by 12.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

