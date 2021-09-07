Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.