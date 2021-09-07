Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNGPF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

