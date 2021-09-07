Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Manitex International makes up approximately 3.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 4.70% of Manitex International worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,887. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 million, a P/E ratio of 150.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.