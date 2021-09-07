Manolete Partners Plc (MANO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on October 7th

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MANO opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Manolete Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

In related news, insider Leigh of Hurley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

MANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

