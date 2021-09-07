MANTRA DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.06 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $94.05 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00142238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00746084 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

