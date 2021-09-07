Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,298. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

