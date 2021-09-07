Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 111,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

