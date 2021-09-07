Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) Insider Sells £30,000 in Stock

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON:MAC traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 8,684,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,403. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. Marechale Capital Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

