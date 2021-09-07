Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) Insider Sells £30,000 in Stock

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Shares of LON:MAC traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 8,684,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,403. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. Marechale Capital Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
