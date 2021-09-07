Martin Kearney Birmingham Acquires 1,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $492.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

