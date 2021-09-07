MASQ Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $254,068.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

