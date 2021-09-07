Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $37.14

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $35.25. Matthews International shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

