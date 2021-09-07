MeaTech 3D Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MITC)

MeaTech 3D’s (NASDAQ:MITC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. MeaTech 3D had issued 2,427,185 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. MeaTech 3D has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

