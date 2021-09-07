Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.17

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 121612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.57. The stock has a market cap of C$308.57 million and a P/E ratio of 35.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

