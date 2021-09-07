Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.94. 133,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,377. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.19 million and a P/E ratio of 34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

