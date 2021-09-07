Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Lessened by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.