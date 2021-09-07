Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post sales of $292.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.90 million to $297.20 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.59. 4,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.41.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

