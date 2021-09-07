Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,882 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.