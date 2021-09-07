Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $210.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

