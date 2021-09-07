Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,574 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 761.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

