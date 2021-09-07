Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 895 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

