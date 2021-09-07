Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,834 shares of company stock worth $70,220,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

