Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MRO opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

