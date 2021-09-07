Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $274.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 370.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,195. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

