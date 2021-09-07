Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

MESO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. Research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

