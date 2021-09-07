Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Core Alternative Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

