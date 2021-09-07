Mirai Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $3,358.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00018251 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Mirai

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mirai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.