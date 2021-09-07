Mirrored Apple Price Hits $156.89 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $156.89 or 0.00332260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $1,966.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00127382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.30 or 0.07546103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.41 or 0.99627335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00896656 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 170,345 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

