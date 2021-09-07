Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $49.31 or 0.00105393 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $28,143.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00175748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.90 or 0.07349973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.33 or 1.00381272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00887431 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 468,173 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

