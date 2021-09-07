Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $250.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.88 million and the highest is $251.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

AVO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,443 shares of company stock worth $7,003,868. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 4.9% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

