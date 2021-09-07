Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 938 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock worth $65,194,299. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.06.

Shares of MDB opened at $507.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average of $332.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

