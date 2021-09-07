Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of US Foods worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.